Military wanted to buy weapons from Russia: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that both the military and the foreign office were convinced that his trip to Russia would foster good relationships between the two countries.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former prime minister said the military wanted to buy weapons from Russia.

“Before that [Khan’s trip to Russia] our relations were not good. I was told by the foreign office that my visit would foster good relations and the military wanted good relations because they had to buy weapons.”

He added that the relationship would have benefited Pakistan as it would have been able to buy oil at a discounted rate from Russia, like India.

The PTI government was ready to buy oil at a discounted rate from Russia, said Khan before adding that former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar event wrote a letter to Russia on this issue.

In his reply to the current government’s criticism of his government’s foreign policy, Khan said he had exemplary relations with all the world leaders including President Xi and former US President Donald Trump.

‘PMLN, PPP had no plan to fix economy’

In the interview, the PTI chairman censured the current government for not having a plan to deal with the economic crisis.

“This should be clear upon the nation that they [the PML-N led government] neither came to fix economy nor to end inflation,” he said.

He said the budget presented by the government showed “they had no plan” to fix the economy.

“The budget shows they [the government] won’t survive. And they know it. They didn’t give a long-lasting budget. It doesn’t look like a yearly budget but a budget for the next two [to] three months.”

He claimed that the recently unveiled Pakistan Economic Survey showed that economically, the last two years had been the best in Pakistan’s history.

Everything was going up and when everything was on the right track why was the country destabilized, he asked.

He said that he and former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the “neutrals” that if there was a regime change, the economy would be destabilized.

The former prime minister once again claimed that his removal from the government through the no-confidence motion was part of a US-backed conspiracy and that he would never accept the government that he calls “imported”.

“When it was clear that there was a foreign intervention [and] a man named Donald Lu [a US government official] asked to remove Imran Khan and says, “if that happens, Pakistan will be forgiven,” when there was such a big conspiracy and they [Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari] were a part of it … how can we accept the government of these traitors

‘Punjab government doing pre-poll rigging’

Khan alleged the Punjab government indulged in pre-poll rigging by posting their favorite police officers in the areas where by-elections will be held on the seats vacated by PTI lawmakers de seated by the election commission for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz during the Punjab chief minister election on April 16.

He added that this was being done in collusion with the ECP because without rigging, PLML-N and PPP cannot win elections.