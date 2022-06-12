Punjab govt restores 2019 local body law, appoints administrators

The Punjab government Sunday restored the Local Government Act 2019 and appointed administrators in the districts, a few weeks after the Lahore High Court (LHC) stayed the local bodies polls in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the act has been restored following the dissolution of the local governments constituted under the Punjab Local Government Ordinance, 2021 that expired on June 8.

Punjab Chief Ministers has also appointed local government administrators across all districts of Punjab.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 121. read with Sr. No. 48 of sixteenth Schedule of PLGA-2019, the Chief Minister of the Punjab is pleased to appoint the … officers as Administrators of the local governments mentioned against each with effect from 09.06.2022,” reads according to a notification issued by the Local Government and Community Development department

The commissioner Lahore Division would act as administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

The commissioners of the respective divisions would act as Municipal Corporations’ administrators at divisional headquarters. In District Councils, deputy commissioners would be the administrators.

In Sialkot and Gujarat Municipal Corporations, additional deputy commissioners (Revenue) would act as administrator, while Muree additional deputy commissioner would be the administrator of Municipal Corporation, Murree.

All Municipal Committee housed at district headquarters would be headed by additional deputy commissioners (Revenue), while Municipal Committees, other than those in the district headquarters would be headed by assistant commissioners of the respective Tehsil. the assistant directors, LG&CD Department of respective Tehsil would serve as Union Council administrators.

“… Administrators shall perform all the duties and exercise all the powers of the respective mayor and deputy mayor … the Chairman or Vice Chairman, and the house till constitution and assumption of office by the elected local governments,” reads the notification.

The Local Government Act, 2019 was restored after the Local Government Ordinance, 2021 lapsed on June 10 after completing its second term of life and the polls that were due on June 9 couldn’t take place.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the first phase of the local government polls in Punjab would be held on June 9. However, on April 26, the LHC suspended the polls’ schedule and sought detailed replies from the ECP and other relevant authorities.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan issued the stay order on a petitions challenging the poll schedule, filed by LHC Bar Association President Sardar Akbar Dogar, PML-N MPA Jugnu Mohsin and former Jhang District Council Chairman Babar Ali Khan and others.