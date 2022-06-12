After Sindh, lumpy skin disease outbreak reported in Punjab

Eid-ul-Adha falls around July 10 this year and people are waiting to enjoy barbeque parties and other yummy beef dishes but before this, the lumpy skin disease cases have created an alarming situation in Punjab.

The southern region of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, has emerged as the new hotspot of lumpy skin disease where thousands of buffalos have reportedly been affected, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

A cattle farm owner told SAMAA TV they had reared the bovine animals to sell at the Eid al-Adha — when Muslims offer animals in sacrifice — but because of the disease there were no buyers and even butchers were offering Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 — a paltry sum for an anima that would normally fetch Rs75,000 or above.

He said that over Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 had been spent on the medical treatment for each animal but it did not work. The government showed no interest in tackling the issue, the farm owner said.

Israr Ali, a dairy farm owner, explained a large number of animals have been affected. The disease spread unchecked and even the livestock department did not show any interest, he said.

Ali said he had vaccinated his animals but it proved counterproductive as animals who were not affected also show the lumpy skin symptoms.

According to the Livestock Department, as many as 1,964 animals have been affected in the Bahawalpur, 406 in Multan, and 1,430 animals in the Dera Ghazi Khan.

This happened despite local authorities and farm owners taking precautions and not allowing animals into Punjab from Sindh where the disease was first reported.

Director Livestock Sohail Sherwani said that at least 1,800 trucks filled with 23,000 animals were sent back, and now no animal will be offloaded without a certificate.

Authorities in Faislabad have started emergency vaccination after 400 cases were reported in three days.

What is lumpy skin disease?

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, has a 5% mortality ratio.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects. It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

Livestock expert, Dr Zaid Khan, has said that even the milk of the infected buffalo can spread the disease to the calf.

Talking to SAMAA TV’s Mudassir Nazir, Dr Zaid said the body of the infected animal starts swelling and nodules become visible on the whole body within three days.

“The virus transmits from animal to animal through breathing and shared food,” he added. The bird can also be the carrier.

He said that high number of death can be caused because of the wrong treatment. “The infection can never be treated with anti-biotic as its incubation period is 5 to 15 days,” he added.

Dr Zaid urged farmers to isolate the infected animals and have separate labour for feeding.