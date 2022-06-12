‘Excited’ Shahnawa Dahani opens up about ODI debut

Uncapped pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has expressed his excitement as he is all set for his ODI debut against West Indies.

He became the 235th Pakistan player to make his ODI debut when the Men-in-Green took the field against the Windies in the final ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about his long-awaited ODI debut, the pacer is optimistic to give his 100 percent in the game.

.@ShahnawazDahani is making his ODI debut today against West Indies 👏



Presenting Pakistan's ODI player No.235 🙌#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/RsM6kTpErN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2022

“Thanks to Allah almighty that, I’m making my ODI debut,” said Dahani while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I’m very excited about it.

“It is a dream of every cricketer to play for their country. My dream is to represent the country across all the formats and I will try to give my 100 percent in the game today.”

Moreover, he said that hailing from Larkana, a small city in Sindh province, he never imagined representing Pakistan in international cricket.

“To be very honest, I have never thought that hailing from a small city, I will be representing Pakistan in international cricket,” he said. “My message for the youngsters to work hard, keep trusting themselves, and never get disappointed.”

Dahanai first emerged on the scene back in 2019. His first major accomplishment came in 2021 when he helped Multan Sultan lift the Pakistan Super League title 2021.

Later that year in December, he made his T20I debut against the same opposition.