India demolishes house of Muslim activist following protest over Prophet (PBUH) remarks row

The police in the Indian city of Allahabad — renamed as Prayagraj by the BJP government in 2018 — have demolished the house of father-daughter Muslim activists, two days after thousands held protest in the city against blasphemous remarks by the ruling BJP leaders.

The protests across several cities in India were crushed by the police, which used violent force and shot dead two Muslims in the eastern city of Ranchi.

“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters… resulting in the death of two,” a police officer in Ranchi told AFP on Saturday.

In Allahabad, the police arrested over 60 people including Javed Mohammad, a leader of the Welfare Party of India and the father of activist Afreen Fatima.

Afreen Fatima is a leading student activist at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and the former Student’s Union President at Women’s College, Aligarh Muslim University.

While Javed remained in the custody, the police started to demolish his house Sunday afternoon, according to The Wire, a leading Indian website.

The family told reporters that police were deployed at their house since June 10, but on the night of June 11, they pasted a demolition notice on the house, declaring it an ‘encroachment.’

The family was asked to vacate by 11am on Sunday and two bulldozers started the demolition by afternoon.

Footage shared on social media showed a plush concrete house being taken down by heavy machinery.

The local authorities have accused Javed of orchestrating the protest over a row that began with BJP leader Nupur Sharma making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Her remarks drew a strong backlash in the Arab world, where a boycott call of Indian products forced the BJP government to suspend Sharma. But the ruling party has failed to take strong action against her as Qatar and other countries demanded a public apology.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been fostering close links with Arab leaders, and other top ruling politicians have stayed mum on the issue and failed to condemn Nupur Sharma’s remarks.

In recent months, the Indian government has adopted an undeclared policy of demolishing Muslim houses to punish them for raising voices against state atrocity and anti-Muslim policies.

In April this year, the Indian government took down several Muslim homes and shops in Madhya Pradesh following communal violence.

Indian tactics of taking down Muslim houses is a reincarnation of Israel’s home demolition policy. The state of Israel demolished thousands of Palestinian homes to punish militants and to extend the occupation.

People condemn Modi government

Hundreds of thousands of people, both inside and outside India, have condemned the action by the police and local authorities. Allahabad is located in UP, a state ruled by BJP hardliner Yogi Adityanath.

Rana Ayyub, a leading journalist and writer who contributes to New Yorker, TIME, and New York Times, said that the demolition of Afreen Fatima’s house is a resounding message to all dissenters and critics of the Modi government.

She shared a video saying, “This video is the most precise definition of fascism and Indians need to collectively hang their heads in shame. This petty vindictiveness is us as a nation.”

#StandWithAfreenFatima became one of the top trends in India and outside the country.

Human rights lawyer Kawalpreet Kaur shared an image of policemen standing outside Fatima’s house and said,“ These Police officers are criminals in uniform and the Chief Minister who indulges in this Bulldozer Politics has no regard for Constitution.“

“Bulldozer is meant to demolish Muslim Houses. They are the law, the courts and the executor of punishment,” she said.