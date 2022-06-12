Shadab’s all-round show helps Pakistan complete series sweep against West Indies

Shadab Khan’s all-round show helped Pakistan complete a series sweep against West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

First up he put up a remarkable fight-back with the bat and later he wrapped things up with his leg-spin in front of a sold-out crowd.

With this victory, Pakistan have now climbed up to the third spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Nicholas Pooran’s side sits in the fourth spot with eight wins from 21 matches. Pakistan with eight wins in 15 matches are third with 80 points.

West Indie in the replay to Pakistan’s 270-run target in a 48-over-a-side, were bowled out for 215 in 39.5 overs. The match was reduced to 48 overs due to a dust storm, which stopped play for an hour during the Pakistan innings.

Debutant Shahnawaz Dahani opened the account with his maiden ODI wicket in the shape of opener Kayle Mayers (5).

Opener Shai Hope (21) was removed by returning Hasan Ali, who ended up with the figures of two for 29 from his 5.2 overs.

Keacy Carty, who was playing his fourth ODI, showed some resistance against the Pakistan bowling attack. He scored 33 before being removed by Shadab Khan.

Akeal Hosein scored a gutsy half-century. The lower-order batter scored 60 off 37 balls. He was well supported by Keemo Paul, who played a 21-run cameo.

Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali claimed two wickets each, while Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged a wicket each.

Shadab was awarded the Man of the match for his 86 runs with the bat and a four-wicket spell.

Earlier, Pooran registered his career-best bowling figures at the Multan Cricket Stadium to restrict Pakistan to 269-8, in the third and final ODI of the series. He bagged figures of four for 48 from his 10 overs.

The hosts went off to a decent start after winning the toss courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. The pair provided an 85-run stand before Pooran brought himself on to spoil the Pakistan show.

He removed Fakhar Zaman for his maiden ODI wicket. The left-hander departed after scoring 35. Just after adding three runs to the total, Pakistan lost a huge wicket in the shape of captain Babar Azam, who scored only a single run.

It was initially given not out by the on-field umpire, but the decision was reviewed by West Indies which resulted in a wicket for Hayden Walsh.

Imam-ul-Haq, who scored his seventh consecutive 50-plus score, was sent packing by Pooran in the 23rd over. He then dismissed Mohammad Haris, in the same over, who went to the hut without troubling the scorers.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was initially given not out on the caught behind appeal, had to talk a long walk back to the dugout as the decision was successfully reviewed by the West Indies skipper. This was Pooran’s fourth wicket in the game.

At that stage, Pakistan were reduced to 117 for five in 25 overs.

Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah made a much-needed 84-run stand for Pakistan as they brought the home side back in the game.

Shah was dismissed after scoring 34, however, Shadab went on to score 86 off 78. He struck four boundaries and three maximums.

For West Indies, Keemo Paul claimed two wickets for 57 runs from his nine-over spell.

Teams