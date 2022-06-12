Pakistan opt to bat against West Indies in final ODI

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies on Sunday.

The hosts are leading the series 2-0 which is being played in Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan have made two changes in the winning combination with Hasan Ali is back in the side for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani is making his ODI debut. He will replace Haris Rauf.

Meanwhile, visitors have made three changes in their XI with Brandon King, Anderson Phillip and Alzarri Joseph are out for Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty and Jayden Seales.

