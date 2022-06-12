Boxer Usman Wazeer makes Pakistan proud once again

Pakistan’s superstar boxer Usman Wazeer has won the vacant WBA Asia Welterweight title by defeating Thailand’s Phatiphan Krungklang.

In the main event at the Lalak Jan Stadium in Jutial, Gilgit, Wazeer dominated the fight with a string of lusty blows. However, his opponent was forced to pull out of the match in the second round due to an ankle injury.

After the victory, Wazeer, nicknamed ‘Asian Boy’ extended his unbeaten record to 8-0 with five knockouts.

Pakistan’s cricket star Sohail Tanvir was among the dignitaries who watched the fight on Saturday. A massive crowd also turned up to watch the boxers in action.

It must be noted that Wazeer successfully defended, in March earlier this year, his Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) title by knocking out his Indonesia’s Ramadhan Weriuw in the first round of World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East welterweight championship in Dubai.

The 22-year-old also won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East title in Dubai in December last year.

The Astore-born made his professional boxing debut on May 3, 2019, in Dubai, where he won by a split decision after four rounds against Moroccan Brahim Oubenais.