Dozens of recovered, impounded vehicles charred in Nazarat blaze in Karachi

A fire that erupted in the Karachi vehicle impound yard, commonly known as Nazarat, engulfed dozens of vehicles parked there.

The impound yard where vehicles recovered after the theft are also parked is located in Block-10 of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

According to SAMAA TV, some six fire tenders and a bouser took part in the firefighting operation as the blaze turned into an inferno.

The fire department officials said that after painstaking efforts, the fire had been largely put out and the situation was under control. They added that the cooling process was underway.

The officials said they would determine the damage caused by the blaze following the cooling process.

The In-charge of Nazarat, Amir Hasan, claimed that more than 600 case properties including cars, tri-wheel rickshaws and motorcycles were burned out in the fire. However, he doubted that the figure could exceed as there are hundreds of vehicles parked in the Nazarat.

The police officials said many abandoned motorcycles were burned in the incident while a bus, a rickshaw, and several cars had also caught fire. However, the police refrained from telling the exact figure of the damaged vehicles.

However, the police said no casualty was reported in the incident and a probe will be launched to investigate the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the area residents said the fire eruption in the Nazarat has become a yearly routine. They requested the local administration and Sindh government to shift the Nazarat to some other area.