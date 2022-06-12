Marriyum’s comments on PTI debt confession irk Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has been irked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement about PTI finance czar Shaukat Tarin confessing that the Imran Khan government increased Pakistan’s debt by Rs20 trillion in its 3.5 years.

While Fawad, too, admitted that debt increased under the PTI government, he launched a personal attack on Marriyum by saying that the minister made stupid remarks as she kept playing Candy Crush.

Minister for Information and Broadcast Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted on Sunday that former finance minister Shaukat Tareen had finally admitted that Imran Khan during his tenure as prime minister took Rs20,000 billion loans which was 76% of the total loan taken in the history of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that many such confessions were yet to be made by Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Imran’s agreement with the International Monitoring Fund (IMF) on strict terms and taking the value of the US dollar from Rs115 to Rs189 would be another confessions soon, she maintained.

In addition to a sharp increase in inflation, unprecedented unemployment, economic catastrophe, carat, Khairat and corruption would soon be acknowledged, the minister claimed.

Reacting to her tweets, the PTI top leader Fawad Chaudhry replied, “When you keep playing Candy Crush all the time, you make such stupid remarks.”

The PTI government took $52 billion in loans and spent $38 billion on the repayment of debt ‘your governments’ has taken out, he said referring to previous PML-N and PPP governments.

“If the beggar government doesn’t like the deal with the IMF, why does it approach the IMF Board meetings?” the PTI leader asked.

Pakistan’s debt to GDP ratio was at 72.6% in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to budget documents.

It stood at 64% in 2018 and went up as high as 84% in 2020 as the country’s GDP declined during the pandemic. The debt to GDP ratio decreased in the outgoing fiscal as the GDP rose to 5.97%.