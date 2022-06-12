Pakistan, China hold military talks, reaffirm strategic partnership

Pakistan and China have held a high-level military dialogue and reaffirmed their strategic partnership. A Pakistani delegation led by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited China from June 9 to 12, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

The apex meeting was held on 12 June wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation and expressed satisfaction with the defense cooperation between both countries.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue the regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology, and counterterrorism cooperation at tri-service level.