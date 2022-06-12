Pakistan eye whitewash in West Indies ODIs

West Indies will have a mountain to climb if they want to avoid whitewash in the ODI series against Pakistan.

The final match of the three One-Day Internationals – which is part of the Super League cycle – will be played in Multan Cricket Stadium today [Sunday].

The hosts are already 2-0 up in the series thanks to captain Babar Azam’s master-class in the first ODI and Mohammad Nawaz’s spin magic in the second game.

With the series already done and dusted, Pakistan will be aiming for the maximum points from the last ODI to improve their position at the table.

The Babar Azam-led unit will once again be entering the contest as favourites having momentum on their back.

This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa, Australia, and West Indies, and lost to England so far.

On the other hand, after disappoint batting collapse in the second ODI, the Windies would be coming up with a better plan against Pakistan’s spin attack.

Their middle-order was completely exposed by Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Their top-order batters provided a decent start despite losing the first ODI centurion Shai Hope in the first over.

Nicholas Pooran’s side sits in the fourth spot with eight wins from 20 matches. Pakistan with seven wins in 14 matches are seventh with 80 points.

An ODI win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixture adds 10 points to a team’s tally. The final will begin at 1600 (local time).

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip