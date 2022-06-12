Weather turns pleasant as Pakistan welcomes pre-monsoon rains

Different areas of Balochistan and Punjab received their first pre-monsoon showers late on Saturday, turning the weather pleasant in these areas.

On Saturday evening, it started raining in Islamabad, turning the weather pleasant after a hot day.

Malika Kohsar Murree also witnessed rainfall and Mall Road, Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, and Jhika Gali experienced heavy rains in the evening.

At least 20,000 vehicles entered Murree till Saturday while more tourists are also flocking the hill station on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office), dusty storm winds have entered the country from Iran. The winds caused some pre-monsoon rains in various parts of the country.

Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh received showers along with thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Noshki and Dalbandin were hit by dust storms, which caused rains in districts of East Balochistan.

Kohlu, Barkhan, Harnai, Dera Bugti and Sibbi areas of Balochistan also received some pre-monsoon rains.

The long-awaited showers provided citizens with some respite from the sizzling heat of recent weeks.

The Met Office has predicted that higher altitude locations in the north of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, including the provincial capital Peshawar, along with the mountainous Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu and northern tribal regions will experience rain with some thunder in the next 24 hours.

A seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining areas with its trough extending eastwards. Light to moderate moist currents are expected to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country and is likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

The clouds are still hovering over Peshawar and the met office predicts the city could receive some showers in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, the PMD, in a statement, has predicted that country was expected to receive “above average rainfall” during the upcoming monsoon season.

PM directs precautionary measures for heavy monsoon showers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for the formulation of a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the provinces considering the forecast for heavy monsoon downpours.

The prime minister directed that all precautionary measures should be taken in accordance with the forecast of the meteorological department, besides ensuring arrangements in the low laying areas and in those regions which could be affected during the rainy period.

He also asked for timely supply of necessary equipment and other necessary steps for the protection of crops and animals in the agrarian areas.

The prime minister further observed that residents in the affected areas should be forewarned and shifted to safer areas.

Other steps like proper drainage, dredging of nullahs and water channels and fumigation should also be taken, he added.