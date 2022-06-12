Quetta driver who averted tragedy recognized for heroic effort

Muhammad Faisal Baloch, the driver of a tanker laden with thousands of liters of fuel which caught fire but drove it away from populated areas, was recognized for his heroic efforts by the military.

Baloch was presented with an appreciation certificate, shield and a cash prize at a simple ceremony at the military headquarters in Quetta.

The awards were presented by 12 Corps Chief of Staff Brigadier Abid Mazhar on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in recognition of his humanitarian service.

Brigadier Mazhar, while appreciating the heroic work of Baloch, said that the driver risked his life to save hundreds.

On June 8, Faisal was unloading a fuel tanker laden with 44,000 liters of petrol at a filling station on Quetta’s Qambrani road.

Whilst unloading the petrol into the station’s underground tanks, there was a sudden flash and a fire started. Within the blink of an eye, the entire tanker was engulfed in flames.

While others ran away to save their lives, Faisal sprinted towards the cab of the burning tanker.

He got into the driving seat and drove the tanker away from the petrol station, which was located in a densely populated area.

A video which was posted on social media soon after the incident, showed the tanker covered in flames speeding away.

Faisal drove the truck for almost three kilometers to a deserted stretch of the road before bailing on the tanker.

Talking to SAMAA TV, he said that he acted on his instinct. “I thought that even if my life is lost, it is fine as long as lives of others can be saved [by driving the truck away].”

Saeed Shahwani, the owner of the petrol station, where Faisal was unloading, said that the driver had acted heroically to save thousands of people from certain danger.