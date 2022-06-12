Soldier embraces martyrdom in terrorist attack in North Waziristan

A 25-year-old sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz has embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in the Datta Khel area, the sepoy was martyred. He was a resident of Kotli Sattian near Rawalpindi.

ISPR added area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists hiding in the area.

North Waziristan has seen an uptick in attacks against the security forces in the past few months. Last week, a Pakistan army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces in Datta Khel area.

The fight took place between the night of June 1 and June 2 when the terrorists attacked a military post, ISPR said.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in the district’s Mir Ali area.