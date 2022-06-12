‘Feels like home’: Sikhs visiting Pakistan fall in love with hospitality

The Sikh people visiting Pakistan from India and the USA have termed Pakistan as a safe place and second home of the Sikhs around the world.

An interfaith harmony event was organized in Islamabad on Saturday in which Sikhs from India and the USA were invited as special guests.

The hospitality and love they received in Pakistan washed away their doubts about the ‘rival neighbors’ and they got fond of the hosting country.

They expressed their sentiments candidly while talking to SAMAA TV’s Farah Rabbani.

While speaking to the correspondent, one of the Sikh visitors said, “It feels like we have come to our home. [Certainly] Pakistan is the home of every Sikh.”

He added that visiting Pakistan felt like they were carrying the memories of their ancestors, and it recalls all the stories he had heard from his parents.

For another elderly Sikh visitor who had come from India’s Indore, the experience of visiting Pakistan was so good that it made his soul happy.

The female visitors also praised Pakistan for the hospitality and love they received while the real-time experience in the neighboring country also removed their doubts projected on the media.

A female visitor said, “I was very scared before coming here [Pakistan] but it’s totally different here, and I am very happy.” “I would say to everyone [to] must visit Pakistan,” she added.

Pakistani American businessman Sajid Tarar, who hosted the interfaith harmony event, said the program was organized to counter anti-Pakistan propaganda by India. He said that India propagates that Pakistan is not a safe country however the visitors have rejected this notion.

The Sikh visitors will next visit Lahore after Islamabad to tour their sacred sites and would also go to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.