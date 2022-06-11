Locals, researchers left wonderstruck by anomalous birth of GB glacier

When the glaciers in the neighboring mountainous ranges continue to melt due to rising global temperature, the birth of a new glacier on Pari Ghosh Mountain in Passu in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has amazed the locals and the researchers alike.

Although the effects of the global warming are visible on more than 7,000 glaciers in GB and many of them are up to 4kms shorter than what they used to be few years ago, the birth of a new glacier is like a breeze for the locals.

The researchers are linking this aberration with ‘Karakoram Anomaly’ which defines the stability or anomalous growth of glaciers in the central Karakoram, in contrast to the retreat of glaciers in other nearby mountainous ranges of the Himalayas and other mountainous ranges of the world.

However, more research needs to be done to ascertain it.

The locals said the Pari Ghosh Mountain experiences routine snowfall every year and is blanketed white, but the snow gets melted as the temperature goes up during summer season.

However, the locals say that they were surprised to observe something different two-three years ago when snow stopped melting and a new glacier started forming.

The researchers at Global Change Impact Studies Center (GCISC) have also started research on the new glacier.

While talking to SAMAA TV, senior scientific officer Dr Shaukat Ali said they would know more about the formation and advancement of the newly-born glacier after research as it is too early to comment on the phenomenon behind its formation.