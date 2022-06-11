Austerity spree: Islamabad Police limit fuel quota of officials

In the wake of government’s austerity drive, the fuel quota of the top officials of the Islamabad Police has been squeezed after the approval of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The new SOPs regarding the fuel quota of the top officials have been issued after the approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

All police officials have been directed to utilize fuel within the given allocation while they have also been instructed to organize unimportant meetings virtually to save fuel.

As per the notification, the officials of DIG rank, except DIG Operations, will get only 250 liters of fuel per month as their unlimited usage facility has been abolished.

Under new SOPs, the police officials of AIG and SSP ranks, excluding SSPs of traffic and operations, would get 200 liters per month while ASP and DSP level officials will get 165 liters free.

The limit for motorcycles issued to formations for official purposes has been fixed at 65 liters per month.

The field formations including Operations Division, Security Division, Safe City, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Traffic will utilize fuel as per their operational needs. However, the use must be justified and strictly according to requirements, read the notification.

As per SOPs, the approval for the fuel will be given by the DIG Headquarters while any additional requirement for operational duty will be considered and approved by the head of the respective division.

The police have also been restricted to using generators for important and critical branches only and de-linking heavy machinery and appliances from generators.