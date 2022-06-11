Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAA TV - 11 June 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAA TV - 11 June 2022 Jun 11, 2022 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan - SAMAA TV - 11 June 2022 Recommended How much tax you will pay on your salary next fiscal? Budget for sports sector cut down to Rs3.47 billion Govt scales back health budget Related Stories Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again Restore or demolish: The fate of building damaged in Karachi’s departmental store fire Most Popular Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi Babar Azam breaks world record during second Pakistan-West Indies ODI Real Madrid, AS Monaco complete Tchouameni deal: report