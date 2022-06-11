PPP seeks parliamentary oversight of negotiations with proscribed TTP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday called for taking the Parliament in confidence on the negotiations with proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that recently resulted in an agreement of indefinite ceasefire by the militant group.

A meeting of the party’s top leadership was held at the Zardari House in Islamabad which was jointly chaired by PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting was attended by the party’s senior leaders including Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and others.

Following the meeting, FM Bilawal took to his official Twitter handle. He shared that his party held a high-level meeting to discuss the issue of terrorism in light of recent developments.

“PPP held a high level meeting to discuss issue of terrorism. Particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, with the TTA & TTP,” he tweeted.

Taking exception to how the negotiation took place without involvement of the Parliament, he emphasized that all decisions must be taken by the Parliament.

However on the way forward, FM Bilawal said PPP will be reaching out to coalition parties to create a consensus on the matter.

Earlier this month, TTP agreed on an indefinite ceasefire with Pakistan after the Afghan Taliban brokered peace talks between both parties. However, the matter did not land in the Parliament and the development happened surreptitiously.

Addressing a public rally in Peshawar in December 2021 when the PTI government was in power in the center, FM Bilawal had termed the talks with TTP as betraying martyrs and demanded punishment of the terrorists involved in killing civilians including the children of Army Public School (APS) and security personnel before any dialogue with them.

At that moment, he had also pointed out that the government did not have the mandate of the Parliament for talks with the proscribed group.