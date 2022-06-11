Fire erupts at a cotton factory in Hyderabad

A cotton factory in Hyderabad’s SITE industrial area caught fire while extinguishing operation is underway, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday evening.

According to the SAMAA TV’s reporter Imtiaz Ali, the operation to put out the fire is underway.

The fire brigade in-charge said two fire tenders are busy in the rescue operation.

The official added that the fire engulfed the heaps of cotton on the premises and spread rapidly due to low air pressure.

He said there was no fire hydrant nearby owing to which the fire tenders had to travel to some 20kms for refilling, enabling the fire to reach stage-2.

However, he said the situation is under control, and they would get rid of the blaze soon.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.