After Tchouameni, Real Madrid set sights on another record transfer

After signing France’s midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, Real Madrid are now interested in another record transfer.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are looking to bring in 18-year-old USA goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. However, the Whites face stiff competition from Premier League club Chelsea in a bid to seal the deal.

The talented player, Slonina, is currently playing for Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

“Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week - but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February,” said Romano.

“Decision to be made soon, gonna be one of MLS record transfers,” he added.

Slonina has made 25 appearances for Chicago since 2021, which includes nine clean sheets.

The Chicagoland native originally joined the club as a 14-year-old on March 8, 2019, which made him the second-youngest player signing in MLS history at the time.

During 2021, in his debt season, Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper in MLS history to start and register a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with New York City FC.

This season he became the first goalkeeper in MLS history to record nine clean sheets before turning 21.

Slonina has also played for the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-14, U-17 and U-20 levels before earning his first senior call up last December.