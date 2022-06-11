Punjab’s Rs683.5b budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget will be presented during the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly on June 13.

The notification, available with SAMAA TV, said the budget meeting will be incorporated in the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly.

According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Danish Munir, the total outlay of the provincial budget would be Rs683.50 billion with separate earmarking of Rs31.50 billion for South Punjab.

Sources in the finance department confirmed that no new tax will be levied in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 while a special package will be given to combat soaring inflation.

According to the documents, Rs56 billion have been allocated for education while Rs173 billion will be allocated for the health sector.

The government has earmarked Rs78 billion for the construction of roads, Rs58.50 billion for sustainable development projects, and Rs11.95 billion for projects related to the provision of clean drinking water.

Further, the government will allocate Rs21 billion for urban development, Rs14.77 billion for the agriculture sector, and Rs27.63 billion for irrigation schemes and projects.

Rs28 billion will be reserved for the planning and development department, Rs4.29 billion for livestock, and Rs6 billion for Information Technology (IT) sector.

The government has earmarked Rs4.50 billion for the protection of forests.