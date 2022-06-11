TikTok dance group from Oslo is going viral for its performances on Kana Yaari, Kali Kali Aankhein

TikTok is currently one of the most-loved social media apps across the world which have given birth to a number of viral sensations. This time around, a boys’ dance group from Oslo is taking the internet by storm.

Known as The Quick Styleee on TikTok is a group of about 7 men from different backgrounds grooving to some tracks that we grew up listening, and others which are currently trending worldwide. Recently, The

Quick Styleee shared a few dance performances from a wedding that the group attended. Have a look at their performance of Kala Chashma on TikTok:

And if that didn’t impress you, their performance on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Kali Kali Ankhein from 1993 Baazigar will surely make you a fan, which has also amassed over 4 million views on TikTok:

The Quick Styleee also grooved to Coke Studio 14’s Kana Yaari, originally performed by Kaifi Khalil x Eva B x Abdul Wahab Bugti. Watch here:

And of course, who can forget the perfect violins from Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na: