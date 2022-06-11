Watch Live

TikTok dance group from Oslo is going viral for its performances on Kana Yaari

Known as 'The Quick Styleee', the group of men have amassed over 4m views
Samaa Web Desk Jun 12, 2022
TikTok is currently one of the most-loved social media apps across the world which have given birth to a number of viral sensations. This time around, a boys’ dance group from Oslo is taking the internet by storm.

Known as The Quick Styleee on TikTok is a group of about 7 men from different backgrounds grooving to some tracks that we grew up listening, and others which are currently trending worldwide. Recently, The

Quick Styleee shared a few dance performances from a wedding that the group attended. Have a look at their performance of Kala Chashma on TikTok:

@thequickstylee

If you want to book us to your wedding, we Are ready! Follow us!! #Oslo #wedding #happy

♬ Infinity - Jaymes Young

And if that didn’t impress you, their performance on Chura Ke Dil Mera will surely make you a fan, which has also amassed over 4 million views on TikTok:

The Quick Styleee also grooved to Coke Studio 14’s Kana Yaari, originally performed by Kaifi Khalil, Eva B, Abdul Wahab Bugti. Watch here:

@thequickstylee

You want to see us live? #Oslo #dance #wedding

♬ Kana Yaari - Kaifi Khalil & Eva B & Wahab Bugti

And of course, who can forget the perfect violins from Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na:

@thequickstylee

If we hit 100k followers, we will drop the entire video on our youtube channel. #wedding #bollywood #Oslo

♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) - CKay

