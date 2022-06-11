Read Madrid sign Aurelien Tchouameni on six-year deal

Real Madrid has announced the signing of French mid-fielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined the Los Blancos on a six-year deal.

The AS Monaco midfielder was on club’s radar after they missed out on Paris Saint-German’s (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination,” the statement read.

A verbal agreement for the transfer — worth €80m and plus €20m — was struck on Tuesday and all relevant paper work between the clubs was also completed.

He is now set to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

The player was also wanted by the top European club including Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United.

He was a vital part of the Monaco side that finished third in Ligue 1 this season.

He featured 35 times in the league, contributing three goals and two assists, and made a further 11 appearances in European competitions.