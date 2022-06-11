Read Madrid sign Aurelien Tchouameni on six-year deal
Real Madrid has announced the signing of French mid-fielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined the Los Blancos on a six-year deal.
The AS Monaco midfielder was on club’s radar after they missed out on Paris Saint-German’s (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.
#WelcomeTchouaméni pic.twitter.com/b6xdzmw4p1— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 11, 2022
“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination,” the statement read.
A verbal agreement for the transfer — worth €80m and plus €20m — was struck on Tuesday and all relevant paper work between the clubs was also completed.
He is now set to undergo a medical on Tuesday.
The player was also wanted by the top European club including Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United.
He was a vital part of the Monaco side that finished third in Ligue 1 this season.
He featured 35 times in the league, contributing three goals and two assists, and made a further 11 appearances in European competitions.