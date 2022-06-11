Budget for sports sector cut down to Rs3.47 billion

The federal government on Friday unveiled a Rs3.472 billion budget for the sports sector for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

With the government facing a cash-crunch, it has decided to marginally scale back the budget when compared to last year’s allocation of Rs3.734 billion.

Development budget

The budget allocated for sport includes 19 development schemes, including 12 ongoing and seven new schemes.

Despite the shortage of funds, the government has decided to revive the controversial Narowal Sports City project, setting aside Rs400 million for it.

The project had all been shelved during the three and half year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to the budget documents, Rs1 billion have been earmarked for 250 mini sports complexes across the country.

Moreover, the government has decided to resume hosting of the National Games, which had been suspended due to the novel coronavirus. The government has now allocated Rs200 million for the games.

Further, Rs5 million have been allocated for revamping sports facilities in Kashmore. It must be noted that Kashmore is the constituency of Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, who replaced Dr Fehmida Mirza as the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) when the government changed hands.

To learn more about the budgetary allocations for the development of sports and sporting facilities in the country, take our virtual tour below: