Dubai-bound flight returns safely to Lahore after bird strike

A private airliner on Saturday made an emergency landing in Lahore shortly after takeoff due to a midair snag, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed.

The Boeing-738 was carrying 184 passengers and took off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 1:10pm, Saturday.

Eight minutes later, the Dubai-bound flight narrowly escaped an accident after a bird hit the aircraft while it was flying at an altitude of 900 feet.

As a result, the captain requested to land after experiencing some problems in controlling the aircraft. “Emergency landing protocols were activated at the airport but were not needed as the plane made a safe landing back,” a CAA official told SAMAA TV. The official shared the information on the condition they remain anonymous since they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely in Lahore.

The private airline, however, has yet to reschedule the flight.

Karachi-Peshawar flight

In a similar incident on Thursday, a Peshawar-bound flight had experienced turbulence while flying over the Tamman area in the Chakwal District for nearly 40 minutes due to rough weather.

“Once the weather in Peshawar was favorable enough for landing, the plane was allowed and it made a normal landing. No emergency was declared.”

The midair turbulence had caused fear and panic amongst passengers.

The captain, however, managed to fly the aircraft to a higher altitude and out of the turbulent air pocket. The flight later landed safely at the Peshawar airport.