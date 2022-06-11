PPP Senator Sikandar Mandhro passes away

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro passed away in the United States. He was 79 years old.

Dr Mandhro was suffering from Renal Cancer and was in the US for the treatment.

His body will be brought back to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Dr Mandhro was elected as the senator in March 2018 on PPP’s ticket.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon shared the news on twitter. Memon termed Dr Mandhro’s death “a loss for PPP”.

Born on July 7, 1943, in Badin, Dr Mandhro was a five-time elected member of the Sindh Assembly. He had served as provincial minister for parliamentary affairs, health, environment, zakat and religious affairs.