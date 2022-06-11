Everything you need to know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome

On June 11, popstar Justin Bieber shared that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

While the singer informed that he has put his world tour on pause, here is what Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is.

The New York Times reported that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological condition which caused by the varicella zoster virus. It is the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults. The virus can remain in the body for one’s lifetime. It even has the tendency of staying in the body after recovery from chickenpox and can be reactivated to “irritate and inflame the nerves in the face”.

Both, men are women, are equally likely to be diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which results in one side of paralysis on the face and painful rashes. It is more likely to occur in older patients and those diagnosed often complain about difficulty hearing as the paralysis can also affect either side of the ear. Vertigo is also a common symptom of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.