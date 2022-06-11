Govt increased HEC budget by 68%, to bring back laptop scheme: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the government has increased the higher education budget by 68% under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

“We have raised the budget from Rs23 billion and set the target for Rs44 billion,” he added.

His remarks came a day after the government presented the federal budget worth Rs9.5 trillion while addressing the Paigham-e-Pakistan conference in Narowal on Saturday.

The planning minister said that the government has a vision to establish at least one university in every district of the country.

“It is our duty to give opportunities to youth for the higher education and skills so that they can contribute back to the economy,” Iqbal maintained.

He further announced a project to establishing 250 vocational institutes across the country to provide a better employment opportunity.

“We will be bringing the laptop scheme once again,” Iqbal said, adding that the government has “not enough finances” to giveaway laptops to everyone.

The merit-based procedure will be followed, he added.