You do not want to miss Dhinchak Pooja’s rendition of Eminem’s Lose Yourself

Five years ago, people were ‘treated’ to Dhinchak Pooja’s song Selfie Meine Leli Aaj which quickly became a viral sensation. Overnight, the song amassed thousands of views and became the talk of the town after which she released yet another ‘hit’ Dilon Ka Shooter. Now, Dhinchak Pooja is back with a recreation of Eminem’s famous, Lose Yourself.

Dhinchak Pooja released a new video on her YouTube channel, titled Eminem Lose Yourself recreated by Dhinchak Pooja. The song is a literal translation of the rap that was released by Eminem 20 years ago.

Have a listen to Dhinchak Pooja’s song:

And to no surprise, there were mixed reactions to the song:

Thankfully, the video is an ad for a crypto/block-chain business Solana, launching a new venture, Neon. If you need to recover from this, we suggest listening to the original Lose Yourself here: