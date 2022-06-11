Hajj balloting: IHC summons religious affairs ministry official on June 14

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the relevant officials of the Ministry of Religious Affair on June 14 after a man alleged that his name was removed from Hajj quota under the government’s scheme after being selected.

Petitioner Dr AG Ansari said that he submitted Rs750,000/person as per the messaged received from the ministry. When we were preparing for the pilgrim, we received another message that Hajj has finished asking us to take the money back from the bank, the petitioner said.

Justice Babar Sattar told the petitioner’s counsel to present the government’s Hajj policy on the next hearing.

The court said that the petitioner has claimed that he was asked to submit the fee after being declared successful in the waiting list.

Removing the name from the list after having submitted the fee is unjust, Justice Sattar said.

Hajj operation continues

Hajj operations, which started on June 6, is operating in full swing.

In last five days, 8,500 Pakistanis has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Another 1,500 pilgrims will leave for Madina today (Saturday)

According to the religious ministry’s spokesperson, Hajj operation consisting 106 flights will continue till June 30.