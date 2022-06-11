Twitterati amused by London Nahi Jaunga poster

Cinemas across Pakistan are back in business with more films slated to release during Eid ul Adha this year. One of the movies releasing during the festive season is none other than Humayun Saeed’s London Nahi Jaunga - a sequel of sorts of 2017’s Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

The poster of London Nahi Jaunga was released earlier this week featuring Humayun Saeed riding on a horse. And the Twitterati of Pakistan couldn’t help itself and has amusing reaction to the poster. Here’s what some people had to say:

London Nahi Jaunga will be releasing this year on Eid ul Adha. The film will be helmed by Nadeem Baig and stars Humayun Saeed along with Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.