Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan break their silence on latter’s unjust arrest

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau late last year. He was granted bail three weeks after his arrest and had since been keeping a low profile. Now, months later, Aryan Khan broke his silence on his arrest, questioning if he even deserved it.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in early October 2021 and was granted relief 28 days later. In May 2022, he was given a clean chit in the drug-related case as no substances were found on the youngster when he was taken into custody.

India Today published a cover story titled Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case which also includes comments by Sanjay Singh - NCB’s deputy director-general. He shared that in a conversation he had with Aryan Khan, the young man shared his concerns on his unfair arrest as he was not found in possession of any illegal substances.

Aryan Khan told Sanjay Singh: “You have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?”

Sanjay Singh also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan too was concerned about his son’s well-being after his release from jail. He recalled that the superstar would head to Aryan Khan’s room at night because the latter was having trouble sleeping. Sanjay Singh iterated that Shah Rukh Khan once tearfully said: “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day.”

