Is Marco Asensio leaving Real Madrid this summer?

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has opened up about his future with the club after links emerged to a possible Premier League move.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has recently won his third Champions League title with the Los Blancos.

With one year left in his current Real Madrid contract, the right-winger was unsure about his future.

“I have one year left on my contract,” Asensio told reporters during international duty with Spain. “Now, I am focused on the national team. When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future.”

“I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfill my contract year,” he said. “Rumors are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it. It’s something we have to live with.”

According to Goal, the Los Blancos are keen on keeping him at the club. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, they will look to cash in before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The La Liga giants don’t want to lose him for free next summer, if he decides against extending his contract.

A formal meeting in this regard will take place after the international break.

He has made 235 appearances for Real Madrid, where he scored 49 goals and provided 24 assists.