Rs1,6t power line losses higher than defence budget: Miftah Ismail

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressed the post-budget conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

The federal government tabled on Friday the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs9.502 trillion, of which Rs7.4 trillion will be raised internally through tax and non-tax revenues.

“This year, electricity users were given subsidy worth Rs1.1 trillion,” said the finance minister. Beside this, there has been an increase of Rs500 billion in the circular debt.

The per unit cost of generating electricity comes to around Rs30-Rs35, he said, adding that the government has been subsidizing this by paying Rs16 per unit, while the consumers have been paying Rs18 to Rs24, depending on consumer category.

“Rs16 that the government is paying is also public money.”

Miftah added that they have some of the most efficient power plants in the world installed in the country. However, he lamented that that Pakistan has a flawed system of setting electricity prices.

“Transmission and distribution losses are unbearably high and nothing was done in the last four years to overcome this,” he said adding that this “Rs1.6 trillion [transmission and distribution] loss in the federal budget can push the country towards a fiscal default the country.

The minister said that he is not trying to scare anyone if the government won’t address this issue, it won’t be able to bear the expense. “Our economy can’t take this stress any more,” he said.

“Line losses of Rs1.6 trillion is higher than the defence budget,” the minister.

Talking about gas sector, Miftah said that the government has given subsidy worth Rs400 billion was given during the current fiscal year including a bailout package.

Apart from this apparent Rs400 billion loss, the government is also bearing loss of Rs1,4 trillion due to circular debt in gas.

“When you sell $20 gas in just $1 or $2, where will the country get money from?”

The annual loss in gas sector is $2.4b, he said.

We can’t afford these expense, the minister said adding that former minister Imran Khan gave the subsidy in violation of the agreement with the IMF.

State Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that the government wants to ensure that the masses are not affected by the tough decisions that are necessary to stabilise the economy.

“We are providing a social safety net to provide relief to the masses and that’s why the allocations have been increased in initiatives like BISP,” she said.

Our priority is not filing cases against the previous government the way Imran sb did during his four-year tenure and destroyed the economy,“ said Miftah Ismail.

Miftah said if he would go after Khan to prosecute the cases, who is going to do his work.

‘Imran Khan hoodwinked IMF’

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan tried to made fool out of the International Monetary Fund, referring to his decision give subsidies on electricity and petroleum products.

“Basically he [Imran] gave a cheque when he didn’t have any money in his account,” he said.

“We see this trend in the local businesses. People give cheques and flee abroad. He did a similar thing. In Karachi, we call it ‘Topi Ghumana’ [hoodwinking],“he said. “Are countries run like this?” asked Miftag.

The finance minister maintained that PM Shahbaz took difficult decisions for the betterment of the country. “Now, we have no option but to take tough decisions,” he added.

While underscoring the need for utilizing the country’s resources, Miftah said that they could not use even 5% of our total resources.

The finance minister asserted that they tried to provide relief to the poor, saying the government was providing incentives on oil seeds to help reduce the prices of edible oil.

He further added that it does not seem that the prices of the commodity will come down this year.

The government has set the target to bring 2.5 million shopkeepers into the tax net this year.

“Pakistan will have a budget deficit of Rs4.598 trillion during the next fiscal year. The debt servicing has been estimated at Rs3.95 trillion.”