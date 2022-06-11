Money laundering case: Court summons PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza on July 15

The special court in Lahore on Saturday has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on July 15 in a Rs16 billion money laundering case, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the court had extended the bail of the two leaders and asked them to submit the surety bond worth Rs1 million each.

PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza had arrived at the court under strict security protocol where all the roads leading to the accountability court were blocked. Punjab Police, Anti-Riot Force, and security personnel in plain clothes were deployed outside the court.

Special Central Court Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan heard the case for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

Shahbaz and Hamza’s counsel in the case completed their arguments in the case, while the lawyers of the other accused have been directed to give their arguments for the confirmation of their bail.

In the last hearing on June 4, the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor said that the investigation agency wanted to arrest PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza for the investigation.

The interim bail of PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza was extended. The presiding judge, however, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz and two others in the case, including Sharif’s employer Malik Maqsood, as they were not present.

On June 9, Maqsood, popularly known as “Maqsood Chaprasi”, and a key suspect in a money laundering case died of a “natural death” in Dubai.

The death certificate, which SAMAA TV had had access to, said the 49-year-old died on June 7. Maqsood died of a “natural cause as per the postmortem report”.

The case

In December last year, the FIA had submitted a challan against the two PML-N leaders before the court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The investigation team has “detected 28 Benami [untitled] accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008 to 2018”. It examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along with Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The report revealed that the amount was kept under “hidden accounts” which were given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity. “The amount has nothing to do with the sugar business [of the family]. It was received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz and was transferred outside Pakistan.”