Govt unveils Rs9.5tr budget, PM Shehbaz’s Lahore visit, Pervez Musharraf’s health

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, June 11, 2022:

Budget 2022-23: What goes up?

The federal government has tabled the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs9.502 trillion, of which Rs7.4 trillion will be financed by taxes and non-tax revenues.

The government will be spending a whopping Rs3.950 trillion, over 41% of the total budget, on the repayment of debt and the payment of interest on loans.

Government unveils Rs9.5t federal budget

Rs1523 billion have been allocated for the defense budget and Rs800 billion for the public sector development programs. Find out all the key points from the budget here.

PM Shehbaz reaches Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Lahore on a three-day visit where he will appear before the special court in the case against money laundering.

In the last hearing on June 4, the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor has said that the investigation agency wanted to arrest PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza for the investigation.

The presiding judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, and two others in the case, as they were not present.

APML debunks reports of Pervez Musharraf’s death

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has refuted reports about its founder and former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s death.

“General Pervez Musharraf is at home bit ill though but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news,” said Ifzaal Siddique, President APML Overseas.

Legal wrangle delays Aamir’s funeral

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest Friday, next to his parents, in the courtyard of Karachi’s Abdullah Shah Gazi shrine.

His funeral and burial took place after an hours-long deadlock between the authorities and family over the postmortem.

Led by his son Ahmed Aamir, his funeral was held after Asar prayers at the Jamia Mosque adjacent to the shrine. Former Sindh Governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail, Khurram Sherzaman, Farooq Sattar and other notable personalities from showbiz and political fraternities attended the funeral.