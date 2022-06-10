More borrowing to cover Rs4.6 trillion deficit

The budget deficit for the fiscal year 2022-23 stands at Rs4.598 trillion, almost half of the total budget outlay.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday tabled the Rs9.502 trillion budget in the National Assembly.

Although the government has set an ambitious target of tax collection at Rs7.2 trillion against the Rs5.8 tax collections in the outgoing fiscal year, the money is inadequate to cover budgetary expenses.

In addition to the Rs7.2 trillion collected by the FBR, the government expects Rs2 trillion from non-tax revenue sources. However, at least Rs4.1 trillion will go to the provinces, leaving only Rs4.904 trillion with the federal government.

The federal government needs Rs8.694 trillion for current expenditure, which includes everything from the payment of salaries and pensions to the repayment of debt. The defense budget and several grants are also part of this expense. The actual money spent by the federal government is only Rs550 billion.

It will also be spending Rs727 on public sector development program and another Rs81 on net lending.

This leaves it with a budget deficit of Rs4.598 billion. To cover the gap between resources and expenditure, the government will be borrowing Rs1.667 trillion from overseas.

It expects to get around Rs1.223 trillion from ‘bilateral’ sources and plans to borrow Rs444 billion from foreign banks. Commercial loans are always expensive and painful.

However, the bilateral sources do not include the IMF and China, as the government has shown no possible inflows from these origins in the budget documents.

The government will also raise money through T-Bill and Sukuk bonds. Its total net domestic financing is expected to hit Rs2.835 trillion.

It will get Rs96 billion from privatization.

In the tax collection part, the government has shown Rs750 billion under the petroleum levy, indicating that it will be re-imposing Rs30 per litre levy on petroleum products.

In the outgoing fiscal year, collection from petroleum levy shrank to Rss136 billion after then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the removal of PDL.