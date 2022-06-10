Imported mobile phones to become more expensive

The federal government unveiled the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs9.502 trillion, of which Rs7.4 trillion will be financed by taxes and non-tax revenues.

In the budget, new taxes worth Rs440 billion have been proposed. The government has proposed changes in customs duty, additional customs duty, and regulatory duty on 400 items related to the manufacturing sector, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the house.

The government has also proposed to increase levy on imported mobile phones. The prices of imported mobile phones up to $30 will increase by Rs100, from $30 to $100 by Rs200, from $101 to $200 by Rs600, from $201 to $350 by Rs1,800, $351 to $500 by Rs4,000, $501 to $700 by Rs8,000 and over $701 by Rs16,000.

Sr. No Mobile Phones having C&F Value (US Dollar) Rate of levy per set in PKR 1 Up to 30 100 2 Above 30 and up to 100 200 3 Above 101 and up to 200 600 4 Above 201 and up to 350 1800 5 Above 351 and up to 500 4000 6 Above 501 and up to 700 8000 7 Above 701 and above 16000

Last month, the government imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential and luxury items, including mobile phones, to bring down the import bill

The other items banned included cars, tissue papers, furniture, makeup item, shampoo, confectionary items, luxury mattresses and sleeping bags, fruits and dry fruits, sunglasses, fish, and frozen food.