Imran Khan rejects ‘anti-people’, ‘anti-business’ budget

Hours after the federal budget was presented, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan rejected the Rs9.5 trillion federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

In a series of posts on microblogging site Twitter, Imran picked holes in the budget.

“We reject this anti-people and anti-business budget presented by the Imported government,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation (11.5%) and economic growth (5%),” he said, before pointing out that the sensitive price index issued on Friday showed that inflation in essential commodities stood at 24%.

“(SPI figures) indicates that inflation will be between 25/30% which on the one hand will destroy the common man and on the other hand retard economic growth due to high-interest rates,” the former prime minister pointed out.

“All our progressive tax reforms and pro-poor programs such as Sehat card, Kamyab Pakistan are being shelved,” he pointed out.

“It is an unimaginative, ‘Purana Pakistan’ budget creating more burdens and misery for the nation.”

Other PTI leaders criticise budget

Other members of the PTI also criticized the government for the budget.

Former federal commerce minister Hammad Azhar echoed Imran’s comments about the estimates in his tweet.

“The projections and claims in this budget (growth, inflation, deficit, trade balance etc) are as nonsensical as the imported govt itself,” he said.

“After wrecking the economy and energy of the country, they reduced the budget-making process into a complete farce.”

PTI’s spokesperson on economy and finance Muzzammil Aslam termed the federal budget as a ‘mini-budget’ and suggested that the ‘real’ budget will be presented in October.

He followed up with a tweet saying that the finance bill contained a host of shocks that Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail left out from his speech.