Buyer beware: Owners of smaller cars to pay lower tax

The PML-N-led government on Friday presented the fiscal budget 2022-23 in which it introduced new slabs for registration tax on vehicles according to cars’ engine capacity.

As per Finance Bill 2022, the government has recategorized vehicles, according to their engine capacity. This is unlike the last fiscal year when the gradation of taxes was done only under three categories i.e up to 1000cc, 1001cc to 2000cc, and above 2000cc.

Engine Capacity Tax Up to 1000cc Rs50,000 1001cc to 2000cc Rs100,000 2001cc and above Rs200,000*

However, there are new taxonomies this year, but the classification has been carried out such that it would still be heavy on the pockets of a big chunk of the population especially families which prefer cars with more seating capacity.

Notably, the government had already banned the import of completely built units (CBUs) last month as it opted for austerity amid dire economic circumstances. Hence, locally manufactured cars remain the sole option for the people willing to buy a new one for them or for a family member.

Under the new tax regime, a motorist owning a car of up to 850cc would have to pay Rs10,000 under registration tax.

For vehicles above 850cc and up to 1000cc, the tax is Rs20,000 while for users of cars between 1001cc to 1300cc, there would be slight addition of only Rs5,000 in the registration tax, and they would pay a sum of Rs25,000.

However, the tax figure will exactly double if an individual opts to buy a vehicle that is above 1300cc. The cars having this engine capacity are widely used in Pakistan as a family car.

Hence, hoping to generate handsome revenue from it, the government has introduced a tax of Rs50,000 for vehicles with engine capacity ranging from 1301cc to 1600cc.

The appreciation in the registration tax will continue for the people seeking expensive and luxurious options above 1600cc as they would be taxed in triple figures at the time of purchase.

Engine Capacity Tax Upto 850 cc Rs.10,000 851cc to 1000cc Rs.20,000 1001cc to 1300cc Rs.25,000 1301cc to 1600cc Rs.50,000 1601cc to 1800cc Rs.150,000 1801cc to 2000cc Rs.200,000 2001cc to 2500cc Rs.300,000 2501cc to 3000cc Rs.400,000 Above 3000cc Rs.500,000

The government has levied Rs150,000 tax on vehicles ranging between 1601cc and 1800cc while those buying cars between 1801cc to 2000cc will pay Rs200,000 under registration tax.

For vehicles above 2000cc, the levy will increase by leaps and bounds and buyers would bear an additional Rs100,000 for every 500cc increase in the engine capacity.

The tax for vehicles between 2001cc to 2500cc will be Rs300,000 while it would swell to Rs400,000 for cars falling in 2501cc to 3000cc range.

The people owning a vehicle above 3000cc will be levied whooping Rs500,000.

Along with this, the car dealers will be levied with fix tax of Rs50,000 every month.

Advance Tax

Earlier in the budget speech, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had announced to shift the tax burden on the privileged class and in this regard, it announced increasing the advance tax on cars above 1600cc.

Apart from this, the advance tax on electric vehicles (EVs) would be taken to 2% of their total value, he said and added that the ratio of this tax was also enhanced for non-filers from 100% to 200%.