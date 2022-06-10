Babar Azam breaks world record during second Pakistan-West Indies ODI

Pakistan’s all-format captain and arguably the best batter in the world, Babar Azam, has broken another world record.

The prolific right-hander scored 77 runs in 93 balls, with the help of five fours and a six, during the second ODI against West Indies in Multan on Friday.

The innings meant that Azam now has nine consecutive fifty-plus scores across all three formats, which is the longest streak for any batter in men’s international cricket.

The record was previously held by another Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who achieved the feat in 1987 with eight consecutive fifty-plus scores.

The Pakistan skipper is the number one batter in both ODI and T20I cricket, meanwhile he is ranked fourth in Test cricket.

King Babar Azam 💚👑#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/Cx1BZdDeNx — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2022

Azam also became the first batter in ODI cricket to score three hundreds in as many matches on two occasions on Wednesday during the first ODI of the series against West Indies.

However, the Lahore-born Azam failed to equal Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four hundreds in as many ODIs scored in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets.

The third and final match of the series will be played on June 12.