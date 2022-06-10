What is there for the youth in the budget?

The federal government has announced several measures for the youth, comprising more than 60% of Pakistan’s total population, in the budget 2022-23.

Launching new schemes, development of an integrated job portal, distribution of laptops, and disbursement of loans to boost entrepreneurship are part of the new measures for the young population that the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced in his budget speech on Friday.

He announced bringing out a Youth Employment Policy under which the government claims to provide more than 2 million employment opportunities.

For stirring entrepreneurship culture, the minister said the government will introduce a scheme for disbursement of interest-free business loans of up to Rs0.5 million and easy loans worth up to Rs25 million.

The quota for women in these loan schemes would be fixed at 25%.

For inclusion of the women in the economic locomotive, Ismail said the young women would be provided training in ‘high-tech and other skills’ on priority.

Besides this, the minister has announced establishing ‘Youth Development Centers’ across the country. The purpose behind the establishment of these centers would be to make the youth accessible to Integrated Job Portal and guidance regarding it.

Like its previous tenure, the PML-N government has announced distribution of free laptops among youth on merit basis. For those not making it to the list, the government will introduce a scheme through which laptops could be purchased on easy installments.

The young population will also be driven towards healthy physical activities as the government has announced allocating funds for building 250 mini sports stadiums. The minister also said that they have designed a ‘Talent Hunt and Sports Drive’ program for the youngsters aged between 11 and 25 years.

Another initiative for the youth includes the ‘Innovation League’ to provide them an opportunity to hone their skills in a competitive environment.

‘Green Youth Movement’ will also be launched keeping in view the adverse effects of climate change and driving youth towards mitigation activities in this context.