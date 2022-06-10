BISP to cover 9 million more families, provide scholarships

In the federal budget 2022-23 presented by the government on Friday, the allocated amount for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), aimed at the social protection of the underprivileged class, has been increased.

In the latest budget, the allocation in the social protection program has been increased to around Rs360 billion from Rs250 billion in the last fiscal year during the PTI government.

Allocation breakdown

Up to 9 million underprivileged families would be included in Benazir Kafalat Cash Transfer Program for which the government has earmarked Rs226 billion.

It aims to expand the scope of the Waseela-e-Taleem Program to 100 million children and more than Rs35 billion have been allocated for this purpose.

The government will also award Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship to 10,000 additional students compared to last year and Rs9 billion will be spent for achieving this.

The government has announced expanding Benazir Nashonuma Program to all districts of Pakistan, and it plans to spend Rs21.5 billion on it.

For free treatment and financial aid to the underprivileged class, the government has allocated Rs6 billion for Pakistan Bait ul Maal.

Targeted subsidy

The government has separately earmarked Rs12 billion to provide targeted subsidy at the utility stores amid the storm of inflation after an increase in the prices of fuel products as well as gas and electricity tariffs.

Apart from this, the government has also allocated an additional Rs5 billion for the Ramadan package.