Don’t listen to fake news’: APML says Pervez Musharraf is alive

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has refuted reports about its founder and former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s death.

“General Pervez Musharraf is at home bit ill though but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news,” said Ifzaal Siddique, President APML Overseas.

“Just pray for his good health,” Siddique said.

Musharraf’s family, in a tweet sent out from his official account, confirmed that he is not on ventilator. They, however, said that he has been hospitalized and his organs are failing.

The family confirmed that the former president has been hospitalized for the last three weeks “due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).”

“[He is] Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” the family said.

The statement comes after reports emerged online that the retired general has been put on ventilator.