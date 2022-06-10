Zidane’s advisor Migliaccio denies PSG link rumours

Zinedine Zidane’s advisor Migliaccio has denied Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) link rumours saying that the former Real Madrid manager hasn’t been directly contacted by anyone.

The rumours started circulating that the French icon is set to join the Ligue 1 winner as their new boss.

They first emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron publicly expressed his desire to see Zidane work with a French club.

However, Migliaccio while speaking to L’Équipe categorically denied any agreement.

“All these rumours about an agreement with PSG are unfounded. Neither Zinedine nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner,” he said. “I’m the only one allowed to speak for Zidane and represent him, as of today.”

French radio station RMC said that Zidane and PSG were “close to finding an agreement”, also without citing any source.

The French icon was said to be travelling to Qatar to finalise his contract with PSG’s owners, with the deal expected to be formally completed on Saturday.

The 49-year-old has been without a role since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.