Federal budget introduces policies to boost Pakistan’s entertainment industry

The film and entertainment industry of Pakistan has been facing a number of challenges in the past few years. Whether it was the pandemic that closed cinemas or intense competition for local films amidst rising costs, filmmakers have time and again complained how they want greater support from the government.

It seems like their prayers have finally been answered.

Unveiling the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, on Friday, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail highlighted everything that the government was willing to provide to the film and entertainment industry of the country.

Here are all the the measures announced in the budget to aid the entertainment industry: