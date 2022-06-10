Federal budget introduces policies to boost Pakistan’s entertainment industry
Filmmakers set to get tax breaks, artists fund, insurance
The film and entertainment industry of Pakistan has been facing a number of challenges in the past few years. Whether it was the pandemic that closed cinemas or intense competition for local films amidst rising costs, filmmakers have time and again complained how they want greater support from the government.
It seems like their prayers have finally been answered.
Unveiling the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, on Friday, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail highlighted everything that the government was willing to provide to the film and entertainment industry of the country.
Here are all the the measures announced in the budget to aid the entertainment industry:
- A medical insurance policy for all artists.
- Filmmakers will get a five year tax holiday.
- New cinemas, production houses and film museums will get a five-year income tax holiday.
- Film and drama exports will get tax rebates for 10 years.
- Producers and cinema owners will be exempt from income tax
- Film education and production facilities will be established with the status of “CSR”, including “Post Film Production Facility”, “National Film Studio” and the “National Film Production Institute” - the latter which has an allocation of Rs1 billion.
- Foreign filmmakers will be given a rebate on shooting films in Pakistan, but they will be required to shoot at least 70% of their films in Pakistan.
- Distributors and producers will be exempt from 8% withholding tax.
- Custom duty exemption on the import of equipment required for the filmmaking process for five years.
- Zero sales tax on equipment imported for new films and dramas.
- Entertainment duty eliminated.
- A finance fund of Rs1 billion to be established specifically for films, called Film Finance Fund which will be opened in the Public Account of Federation.
- Establishment of an Artist Assistance Fund with allocation of Rs1 billion.