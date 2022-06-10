Zidane to PSG: Former Real Madrid manager favourite to replace Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane is looking set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday.

The development emerged after French President Emmanuel Macron publicly expressed his desire to see Zidane work with a French club, as he had previously done with Kylian Mbappe, whom he advised to renew his contract with PSG.

French radio station RMC said that Zidane and PSG were “close to finding an agreement”, also without citing any source.

The French icon is said to be travelling to Qatar to finalise his contract with PSG’s owners, with the deal expected to be formally completed on Saturday.

The 49-year-old has been without a role since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Only, the financial offer and the possibility of taking over a project that offers him control are the factors that could lure the three-time Champions League winner to the Ligue 1 winners.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.